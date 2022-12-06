Unseasonably warm weather through early next week with a little rain too

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The pattern remains a warm one for December and a little unsettled at times with rain and storm chances through early next week. Temperatures could near record highs the next couple of days before cooling slightly as we head into the weekend.

A few showers and spots of light rain will continue near and north of I-30 this evening and into tonight. Elsewhere we’ll stay mostly cloudy with a few spots of mist or drizzle possible. Temperatures will stay very mild again with lows mostly in the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll start Wednesday with lots of clouds and some continued showers across NE Texas, SW Arkansas and SE Oklahoma. By afternoon the showers will be diminishing and some peeks of sunshine will be possible especially near and south of I-20. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s and a few low 80s for afternoon highs.

More very warm conditions are expected into Thursday with temperatures back in the upper 70s to around 80. We’ll stay mostly cloudy, but some peeks of sunshine will be possible at times. Rain chances look slim, but a few light showers can’t be ruled out.

A cold front will be pushing through Thursday night into early Friday and could bring a few more showers with it. Temperatures will fall, but not very much, with afternoon highs still in the upper 60s to low 70s on Friday.

Our best shot at rain the next few days moves in on Saturday with scattered showers and a few storms expected. We’ll remain mild despite the rain with highs again close to 70. Rain will taper off for Sunday. We’ll stay cloudy and will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures are back in the 70s heading into early next week. Limited showers are expected Monday, but rain will become more widespread on Tuesday ahead of another cold front. There is a chance that we could see a few strong to severe storms as well on Tuesday or into Tuesday night. A more substantial cool down is likely behind the storms by the middle of next week.

