Texarkana police departments participate in annual Shop with a Cop event(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Police departments in Arkansas and Texas gathered at a couple of stores Tuesday morning (Dec. 6) to hold an annual holiday event.

Law enforcement officers filled the aisles of the Target in Texarkana, Texas and the Walmart in Texarkana, Ark. Tuesday morning to bring cheer to a special group of families.

It was all for the annual Shop With a Cop event. City, county, state, and federal officers, along with firefighters, were out in full force doing a little Christmas shopping for around 250 families in and around the Texarkana area.

“I think it is really neat and I appreciate it. Being a single mom, this helps me out tremendous with my kids,” said Kayla Foster, a parent at the event.

A police spokesman said they have done this event for approximately 30 years and that it has grown each year. However, this the first year for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department’s new chief, Michael Kramm.

“It’s just an incredible turnout for the community and kids. It’s a great event. It brings us a little closer to the community and it helps us be in contact with others in a positive manner,” said Kramm.

“It’s amazing they can help all these kids get what they want for Christmas,” said Hope Christelle, another parent.

Texarkana, Ark. and Texarkana, Texas police departments took the lead in Tuesday’s event. Over the past year, the departments have held several fundraisers to foot the bill.

Officers at the event say it was all about the kids.

