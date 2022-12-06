Santa’s Toy Drive
Texarkana man wanted on murder charge

He should be considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities say
WANTED: Texarkana, Ark., police say they obtained a warrant Dec. 5, 2022, to arrest 22-year-old...
WANTED: Texarkana, Ark., police say they obtained a warrant Dec. 5, 2022, to arrest 22-year-old Daevion Marquez Williams, of Texarkana, Ark., on a charge of first-degree murder. He stands 6'6" tall, weighs 240 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and should be considered to be armed and dangerous, a notice about the warrant states.(Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Ark., police obtained another murder warrant Monday, their second one in less than 24 hours.

It says 22-year-old Daevion Marquez Williams, of Texarkana, Ark., is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

He stands 6′6″ tall, weighs 240 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and should be considered to be armed and dangerous, a notice about the warrant states.

On Sunday, authorities said they have a warrant to arrest 18-year-old Jamauri Martavious Davis, of Texarkana, on a charge of first-degree murder.

He stands 5′8″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and should be considered to be armed and dangerous. Davis was last said to be heading toward El Dorado, Ark.

He is a suspect in the death of 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam, whom police found had been shot about 3:28 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East 24th Street.

Police still also are investigating the shooting death of 26-year-old Joseph Ross, of Texarkana. He was in a parking lot in the 4500 block of North Stateline Avenue when gunshots were fired early Sunday morning, authorities previously said.

Ross was taken by private vehicle to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Williams or Davis to call 9-1-1 or call police’s criminal investigation division at (903) 798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.

