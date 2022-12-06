Spraberry sentenced to life in prison for capital murder

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Charles Spraberry pled guilty to capital murder for the deaths of John Thomas Jr. and Jennifer Archer.

Spraberry also pled to the additional charges of assault causing bodily injury - family violence by occlusion (strangulation), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, escape with a deadly weapon, and assault on a public servant.

Judge Bill Miller sentenced Spraberry to life without parole in the capital murder case. Miller also sentenced him to 25 years each on the assault – family violence by occlusion and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charges, 40 years on the escape with a deadly weapon charge, and 10 years on the assault on a public servant charge.

Thomas and Archer were found dead on March 11, 2022. They had both been shot and the camper where Thomas lived was burned to the ground with both victims inside. Officers were able to recover the weapon that was believed to have been used in the murders. Forensic testing later confirmed the weapon was used in the murders.

After sentencing, one of Thomas’ sisters made the following statement:

“I don’t want the end of my brother’s life here on earth to be remembered as just this horrific act of violence…but of the grace and mercy I know God, and even Johnny, are up in Heaven extending to you…and as hard as it is for my human side to say, my heart forgives you.”

District Attorney Courtney Shelton also made a statement:

“I am in awe of the civility that both families have shown during this time. Both the Thomases and the Archers have lost a family member to one of the most brutal acts of violence, yet they all continue to seek peace through God, and they trusted law enforcement and the judicial system to prevail.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.