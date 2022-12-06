San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KLTV) - An incident at a rig site in San Augustine County resulted in two deaths and three injuries.

However, despite earlier reports, San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright, there was no explosion and no fire. According to Cartwright, the site’s superintendent informed him there was a “loose hydraulic line” at an old well that workers were attempting to restart when accumulated pressure on that line caused it to burst open.

The deceased workers were with companies known as Jaguar and E6 Oil and Gas. Their identities are being withheld until immediate family can be notified.

The injured workers were transported by helicopter to nearby trauma centers and are reported to have sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency responders from San Augustine County, Sabine County, Nacogdoches County, Pineland and Joaquin responded to the scene on Farm to Market Road 353.

