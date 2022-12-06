Sabine Parish woman dead after wreck; 3-year-old injured

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The incident occurred on U.S. Hwy 171 at Hudson Darby Road.

Officials say a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jessica Farris, 28, was traveling north on the highway. At the same time, a 2012 Kenworth tractor-trailer was also traveling north in front of Farris. For reasons still under investigation, she struck the rear end of the trailer.

Farris was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene. A 3-year-old girl was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The girl was in a child safety seat during the crash. The Kenworth driver was not injured.

Investigators don’t believe impairment is a factor in the crash, however, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

