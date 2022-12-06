Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was injured when a pickup ran into the side of a Shreveport medical clinic.

It happened about 10:27 p.m. Monday (Dec. 5) in the 3500 block of Youree Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The truck was traveling north on Youree Drive when it left the roadway just before Archer Avenue, crossed it and ran into Neurology & Headache Center.

The woman was taken to Willis-Knighton Pierremont for treatment of injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

