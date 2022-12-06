Santa’s Toy Drive
Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt

Authorities said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening
A pickup ran into the side of Neurology & Headache Center in the 3500 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport on the night of Dec. 5, 2022.
A pickup ran into the side of Neurology & Headache Center in the 3500 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport on the night of Dec. 5, 2022. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was injured when a pickup ran into the side of a Shreveport medical clinic.

It happened about 10:27 p.m. Monday (Dec. 5) in the 3500 block of Youree Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The truck was traveling north on Youree Drive when it left the roadway just before Archer Avenue, crossed it and ran into Neurology & Headache Center.

The woman was taken to Willis-Knighton Pierremont for treatment of injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

