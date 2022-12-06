Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

MISSING: Shreveport police looking for man with medical issues

Leo Johnson, DOB: 11/4/1974
Leo Johnson, DOB: 11/4/1974(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a missing man with known medical issues.

Police say Leo Johnson, 48, was last seen in the 5900 block of Attaway Street on Nov. 30. They say Johnson suffers from seizures and may not have his medicine.

Johnson is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs about 185 lbs. He has brown eyes. Johnson was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, brown coat, khaki pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should call police at 318-673-7300 #3, or 318-673-6955.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police say they have a warrant to arrest 18-year-old Jamauri Martavious Davis,...
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
Maverick, who is shown with owner Vyctoria Sanchez, died at the Washington State Fair holiday...
Dog electrocuted at holiday light show, owner says
Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County

Latest News

KSLA CAFE: Taylor's School of Music to reopen in Shreveport in 2023
KSLA CAFÉ: Brothers honoring father’s legacy by reopening music school in Shreveport
The runoff election for Shreveport mayor will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Early voting ends in Shreveport; political analyst says turnout could be indication of who will win runoff
KSLA CAFE: Brothers honor father's legacy by reopening music school in Shreveport
KSLA CAFE: Brothers honor father's legacy by reopening music school in Shreveport
What the early voting turnout could mean for Shreveport's mayoral runoff
What the early voting turnout could mean for Shreveport's mayoral runoff
KSLA CAFE: Taylor's School of Music to reopen in Shreveport in 2023
KSLA CAFE: Taylor's School of Music to reopen in Shreveport in 2023