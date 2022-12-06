MISSING: Shreveport police looking for man with medical issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a missing man with known medical issues.

Police say Leo Johnson, 48, was last seen in the 5900 block of Attaway Street on Nov. 30. They say Johnson suffers from seizures and may not have his medicine.

Johnson is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs about 185 lbs. He has brown eyes. Johnson was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, brown coat, khaki pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should call police at 318-673-7300 #3, or 318-673-6955.

