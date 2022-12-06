Long-time McCurtain Co. reserve deputy passes away

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is mourning one of its own right now.

On Monday, Dec. 5, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook about the death of Reserve Deputy Bobby Lee Glover of Valliant, Okla. The sheriff’s office says Glover served as a reserve deputy for 20 years.

“He served his community and McCurtain County with honor, truly cared for his fellow citizens, and believed in upholding the law and constitution for each and every person. His loyalty to his brothers and sisters in law enforcement was inspirational to everyone he worked with.”

Funeral services for Glover will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Valliant.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.