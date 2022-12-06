Santa’s Toy Drive
Long-time McCurtain Co. reserve deputy passes away

McCurtain County Sheriff's Office Reserve Deputy Bobby Lee Glover
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is mourning one of its own right now.

On Monday, Dec. 5, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook about the death of Reserve Deputy Bobby Lee Glover of Valliant, Okla. The sheriff’s office says Glover served as a reserve deputy for 20 years.

Funeral services for Glover will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Valliant.

