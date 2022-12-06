LeVette Fuller announces endorsement in District B runoff election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former city council member and mayoral candidate, LeVette Fuller, has now indicated who she’s supporting for the District B seat.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Fuller announced she’s endorsing businessman and Highland resident, Gary Brooks, in the upcoming runoff election on Dec. 10.

“I’m enthusiastically endorsing Gary Brooks to represent City Council District B because he has the intellectual and emotional capacity to serve this entire community. Mr. Brooks has business and family roots in this community, and I believe he will serve with integrity and transparency,” said Fuller, a Democratic council member who did not seek reelection in order to run for mayor.

Fuller says this is the only endorsement she’ll be making this election season.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.