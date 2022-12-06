Santa’s Toy Drive
LeVette Fuller announces endorsement in District B runoff election

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former city council member and mayoral candidate, LeVette Fuller, has now indicated who she’s supporting for the District B seat.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Fuller announced she’s endorsing businessman and Highland resident, Gary Brooks, in the upcoming runoff election on Dec. 10.

“I’m enthusiastically endorsing Gary Brooks to represent City Council District B because he has the intellectual and emotional capacity to serve this entire community. Mr. Brooks has business and family roots in this community, and I believe he will serve with integrity and transparency,” said Fuller, a Democratic council member who did not seek reelection in order to run for mayor.

Fuller says this is the only endorsement she’ll be making this election season.

