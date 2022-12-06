Santa’s Toy Drive
KSLA CAFÉ: Brothers honoring father’s legacy by reopening music school in Shreveport

By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two brothers are continuing their father’s legacy in Shreveport by opening their own music school.

Pastor Alan Taylor and William Taylor will officially open Taylor’s School of Music on Jan. 9, 2023. Classes will be held Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.

The Taylor School will be accepting kids who are 6 and older. They will be able to learn the following:

  • piano
  • drums
  • vocals
  • organ
  • guitar
  • bass

The Little Geniuses Music Program will be for ages 5-17, and classes will be taught in a group or one-on-one for each age group.

For more information, call or text 318-239-1141.

