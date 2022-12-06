KSLA CAFÉ: Brothers honoring father’s legacy by reopening music school in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two brothers are continuing their father’s legacy in Shreveport by opening their own music school.

Pastor Alan Taylor and William Taylor will officially open Taylor’s School of Music on Jan. 9, 2023. Classes will be held Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.

The Taylor School will be accepting kids who are 6 and older. They will be able to learn the following:

piano

drums

vocals

organ

guitar

bass

The Little Geniuses Music Program will be for ages 5-17, and classes will be taught in a group or one-on-one for each age group.

For more information, call or text 318-239-1141.

