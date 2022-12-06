Santa’s Toy Drive
KSLA CAFÉ: 12 Days of McChristmas supports small local businesses

By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The countdown to Christmas is running, and many people are looking for unique gift ideas.

Jaya McSharma and Neima DeGraziua joined KSLA News 12 Tuesday morning (Dec. 6) to talk about and holiday shopping event called 12 Days of McChristmas: Jaya’s Favorite Things 2022. The women are both participating vendors in the event, which supports local small businesses.

For a full list of participating vendors, click here.

