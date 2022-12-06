Santa’s Toy Drive
Jim Taliaferro announces endorsements for upcoming runoff election

Jim Taliaferro
Jim Taliaferro
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Councilman-Elect Jim Taliaferro announced his endorsement for Tom Arceneaux and Tony Nations on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Arceneaux is running for mayor of Shreveport against Senator Greg Tarver, while Nations is running for District E representative against incumbent Alan Jackson.

Taliaferro released the following statement:

“We’ve been through a lot over these past hew years. In 2020, we saw the steepest population decline in our city’s history. In 2021, we saw the deadliest year in Shreveport history.

It’s these circumstances that compelled me to run for mayor. When I withdrew from the race and ran for City Council, it was with the hop that not splitting the vote would help us have a real contrast between the candidates in the runoff.

I did my part and now it’s time for you to do yours: make a plan to go vote this Saturday, December 10! We need Tom Arceneaux in the mayor’s office, and Tony Nations on the City Council!

With a strong turnout in this runoff election, we can actually begin the work of saving Shreveport. Without it, I’m afraid our road to recovery will be much more arduous. This is our best chance to change the downward trajectory of our city, God help us if we don’t take it. GO VOTE!”

