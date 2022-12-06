Hustler Hollywood officially opens for business after much drama

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After much debate and drama, Hustler Hollywood has finally opened its doors to the public.

The new store is located at 6109 Financial Plaza in Shreveport. This is the company’s 47th store in the U.S., and the third store in the State of Louisiana. The first store opened in 1998.

The Shreveport location will carry a large selection of products that cater to any desire or budget, including:

lingerie

pleasure product brands

fashion-forward apparel

sportswear

accessories

jewelry

bath and body items

unique gifts, including games and party supplies for bachelor/bachelorette bridal showers, festivals, and more

Representatives of the store say education is a top priority, so the Hustler Hollywood staff receives monthly training from experts from around the country to keep information fresh and up to date to best serve a diverse and inclusive customer base.

“We are very excited to be opened after the long delay,” said Philip Del Rio, VP of Hustler Hollywood.

The store’s opening was met with opposition from many members of the community, and from church and school leaders in the area. The issue was brought before the Shreveport City Council, and a lawsuit was eventually filed in an attempt to keep the store from opening. Many people in the area also signed a petition protesting the store.

