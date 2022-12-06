Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of murdered Covington priest Otis Young

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners made their way to St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Monday (Dec. 5) to pay their last respects to slain priest Otis Young.

St. Tammany Parish authorities say Young, 71, and 73-year-old longtime church worker Ruth Prats were beaten and stabbed to death before their burned bodies were found Nov. 28. Antonio Tyson, a convicted rapist recently released from state prison, has been booked with the murders.

People came from around the New Orleans area, and many waited in line to get inside the church during the visitation and for the funeral Mass. So many people showed up, additional chairs were placed outside the sanctuary as an overflow area.

Harry Matte said he worked alongside Young.

“He meant a lot to the whole parish,” Matte said. “He was a natural-born leader. I was fortunate enough to do some ministry work with him several years ago, so this is a huge loss for the parish, huge loss. God rest his soul.”

Related coverage

Arrest made in connection to Covington double homicide

First of 2 Covington homicide victims identified by St. Tammany Parish coroner

Second victim in downtown Covington homicide identified as longtime church worker

Man arrested for double murders in Covington transferred to Angola after escape attempt

Sharon Dennis was choked up as she spoke of Young.

“I’m just heartbroken,” she said. “Father Otis was a good person, very thoughtful, very kind, very appreciative and the community has a big loss.”

Archbishop Gregory Aymond said many are struggling with the way Young and Prats died.

“It’s a very sad day and it’s a day of great mourning,” Aymond said. “And I daresay that all of us are still trying to put some sense to this. We’re still trying to put our arms around the shock that we are still experiencing a week later.”

He said some of the faithful are questioning why it happened.

“A lot of people are asking -- and very rightfully so -- where was Jesus when this was happening?” Aymond said. “And I think it’s very clear to me that Jesus was present when this was happening, and he was crying. Crying and crying and saying to the person, ‘Stop, stop.’ But we have free will.”

Tyson, 49, was transported to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola last weekend, after authorities said he tried to escape from the St. Tammany Parish jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police say they have a warrant to arrest 18-year-old Jamauri Martavious Davis,...
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
Maverick, who is shown with owner Vyctoria Sanchez, died at the Washington State Fair holiday...
Dog electrocuted at holiday light show, owner says
Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County

Latest News

KSLA CAFE: Taylor's School of Music to reopen in Shreveport in 2023
KSLA CAFÉ: Brothers honoring father’s legacy by reopening music school in Shreveport
The runoff election for Shreveport mayor will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Early voting ends in Shreveport; political analyst says turnout could be indication of who will win runoff
KSLA CAFE: Brothers honor father's legacy by reopening music school in Shreveport
KSLA CAFE: Brothers honor father's legacy by reopening music school in Shreveport
What the early voting turnout could mean for Shreveport's mayoral runoff
What the early voting turnout could mean for Shreveport's mayoral runoff
KSLA CAFE: Taylor's School of Music to reopen in Shreveport in 2023
KSLA CAFE: Taylor's School of Music to reopen in Shreveport in 2023