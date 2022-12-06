Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Early voting ends in Shreveport; political analyst says turnout could be indication of who will win runoff

By Jade Myers
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early voting wrapped up Saturday, Nov. 3, so now it’s up to Shreveport voters to decide who their next mayor will be: Greg Tarver or Tom Arceneaux.

More than 9,000 people in Caddo Parish voted early for the December runoff. More than half of the early voters were Democrats, 30% were Republican, and 12% made up other parties.

“Those numbers tend to favor Greg Tarver and not Tom Arceneaux. It could turn around completely on Election Day,” said Jeffrey Sadow, a political science professor at LSUS.

“I feel confident. I think it depends on the turnout. I think whoever’s people turnout on Saturday, and whoever’s people turned out for early voting, I think that’s likely who’s going to win the election,” Tom Arceneaux, Republican candidate, stated.

The early voting results came just days after Tarver claimed Arceneaux had a hand in creating negative campaign ads to attack him and his family.

RELATED STORY
Tarver says opponent ‘sanctioned’ negative campaign ads; Arceneaux says claim ‘simply isn’t accurate’

On Friday, Dec. 2, Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux released a statement asking for the removal of negative ads against his opponent, Senator Greg Tarver.

Tom Arceneaux and Greg Tarver

“Tom’s effort to play the innocent bystander is merely a misdirection attempt from the truth. Tom knew about and sanctioned these nefarious efforts to attack my wife, my family, and myself,” Tarver said in a statement.

Arceneaux refuted claims made against him by his opponent.

“We issued a statement on Friday asking for [the ads] to be taken down because we don’t have any direct or indirect communication with the Watchdog PAC, so I have no control or coordination with Watchdog PAC. We were unsuccessful in trying to make a connection. As a result, we issued the statement requesting the ads be taken down,” said Arceneaux.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police say they have a warrant to arrest 18-year-old Jamauri Martavious Davis,...
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
Maverick, who is shown with owner Vyctoria Sanchez, died at the Washington State Fair holiday...
Dog electrocuted at holiday light show, owner says
Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County

Latest News

What the early voting turnout could mean for Shreveport's mayoral runoff
What the early voting turnout could mean for Shreveport's mayoral runoff
More than 9,100 vote early in Shreveport mayoral runoff
More than 9,100 vote early in Shreveport mayoral runoff
Analyst explains what early voter turnout could mean for Shreveport mayoral runoff
Analyst explains what early voter turnout could mean for Shreveport mayoral runoff
Gary Brooks was the only Shreveport City Council candidate running for District B to attend a...
DSDC hosts District B candidate forum; only one candidate attends