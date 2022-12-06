A breakdown of Louisiana’s Dec. 10 amendments

(KSLA) - A new set of amendments will be on the Dec. 10 ballot for Louisiana voters.

These amendments are different from the those that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Using the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana guide, here is a breakdown of each amendment:

Amendment 1 would prohibit voting for people who are not U.S. citizens. Currently, the state constitution requires a person to be at least 18-years-old and a state citizen to register to vote and cast a ballot. Some municipalities in other states have allowed non-U.S. citizens to vote in their local elections. However, that has not happened in Louisiana specifically.

Amendment 2 looks to change the way civil service commission members are selected. The current procedure allows the governor to appoint six people based on nominations from presidents of major universities in the state. The seventh member is elected by classified state employees. Voting in favor of Amendment 2 would instead give the Louisiana Senate the power to confirm the governor’s appointees.

Amendment 3 also looks to change the selection process for the state police commission. The state police commission members are selected the same way as civil service commission members. If Amendment 3 is voted in, it would require the Louisiana Senate to confirm the governor’s choices.

