Bossier City Police Dept. actively recruiting

The Bossier City Police Department is hosting a job fair Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is hosting a job fair to gain new recruits.

Do you think you could protect and serve your country well? If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, now is the time to submit your application to become a member of the Bossier City Police Department.

The job fair is on Friday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bossier City Civic Center, which is located at 620 Benton Rd.

There are immediate job openings for jailers and communications officers. Anyone interested in making a positive impact in the community is encouraged to stop by as well.

Information about the various positions, the hiring process, and salaries/benefits will be provided at the event.

Applications may also be submitted anytime online at www.bossierPDjobs.com.

BCPD job fair
