Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

AG Jeff Landry urges extented ability for telehealth doctors to prescribe opioid use disorder treatment

Opioids (Source: WAFB)
Opioids (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a press release from the Office of Louisiana Attorney Jeff Landry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and 44 other state attorneys general are urging the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to permanently extend telehealth flexibilities for prescribing buprenorphine, an opioid use disorder treatment.

Buprenorphine is one of three medications that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat patients suffering from addiction. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA allowed doctors to use telehealth services to prescribe the medication; but the rule allowing buprenorphine to be prescribed virtually is set to expire once the COVID-19 public health emergency ends.

”The opioid epidemic has destroyed communities across Louisiana and the country,” said Attorney General Landry. “As we continue to hold those that proliferated the epidemic accountable, we must also ensure those suffering from substance abuse disorder have efficient access to treatment.”

Our State and our Nation are in the grips of an opioid epidemic, with more than 100,000 Americans dying due to overdose last year alone. Attorney General Landry has been on the front lines fighting the crisis to protect Louisianans and Americans from deadly synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Interdiction efforts alone will not end the crisis; therefore, Attorney General Landry and his colleagues are urging for this buprenorphine treatment to remain easily available for those in need.

As a condition of the COVID-19 public health emergency, in March 2020, the DEA allowed audio-visual telemedicine services to prescribe all Schedule II-V controlled substances – including buprenorphine. Without the proposed permanent extension, the current expiration of the public health emergency could cut off an estimated 2.5 million American adults who utilize the opioid use disorder treatment.

In a letter to top DEA and SAMHSA officials, Attorney General Landry and the other state chief legal officers highlight how the existing flexibilities are critical to linking individuals with opioid use disorder to care: “The number of patients receiving buprenorphine as treatment…increased significantly when telehealth flexibilities were allowed…it also improved retention in care and reduced the odds of overdose for individuals prescribed buprenorphine via telehealth for opioid use disorder treatment.”

The current allowance for telehealth services also expands access of buprenorphine to patients who may have previously struggled to receive the medication. Attorney General Landry and his colleagues noted, “An estimated 28 million Americans live more than 10 miles and about three million live over 30 miles from a buprenorphine provider. Today, the delivery of care for buprenorphine treatment has shifted significantly to telehealth, making it more accessible than ever for individuals to access the treatment they need.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police say they have a warrant to arrest 18-year-old Jamauri Martavious Davis,...
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A pickup ran into the side of Neurology & Headache Center in the 3500 block of Youree Drive in...
Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt
Maverick, who is shown with owner Vyctoria Sanchez, died at the Washington State Fair holiday...
Dog electrocuted at holiday light show, owner says

Latest News

Willie Mandigo, DOB: 7/5/1989
Man arrested for allegedly committing armed robbery using tree branch
Cast your votes.
A breakdown of Louisiana’s Dec. 10 amendments
The Bossier City Police Department is hosting a job fair Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Bossier City Police Dept. actively recruiting
McCurtain Co. Sheriff's Office mourning death of reserve deputy
McCurtain Co. Sheriff's Office mourning death of reserve deputy
Texarkana man arrested in recent murder case
Texarkana man arrested in recent murder case