Warm and occasionally damp through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will be running above average for early December through at least the weekend. We’ll also be tracking some wet weather at times, but nothing that looks very high impact.

Clouds will hang around into tonight. Temperatures will remain very mild with overnight lows well into the 60s across the majority of the ArkLaTex. A few showers or spots of mist are possible, but any rain should remain light.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday. We’ll see plenty of clouds but maybe a few peeks of sunshine. Rain will stay confined to a few sprinkles or light showers for those that get wet. Many of us will be dry again. Temperatures will be mild again with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Little change in the weather is expected Wednesday with only a slight uptick in shower chances primarily across the I-30 corridor. We may see just enough sunshine breaking out to push temperatures to near record highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Most of the day Thursday will be warm and dry. Once again high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s despite limited sunshine. A cold front will be pushing through Thursday night and likely bring a round of showers to most of the area.

Rain chances will dry up on Friday in the wake of our latest cold front. Don’t expect temperatures to drop off significantly though. We’ll still be above average for this time of year with highs in the upper 60s.

Our wettest day through the weekend may come on Saturday with some widespread showers and storms possible. Temperatures will be held back due to the rain with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain chances will start decreasing on Sunday with highs expected in the 60s again.

