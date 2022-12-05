Salvation Army struggling to find volunteers for Angel Tree Program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army is still in need of help from volunteers from the community for its Angel Tree Program.

The Angel Tree Program helps to provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child has been registered and accepted as an angel, their Christmas list is shared with donors in the community who will purchase the gift(s).

The nonprofit has received over 1,700 trees this year; officials say they need more volunteers to fulfill the children’s lists. Toys or monetary donations can be made for the Angel Tree Program at the main office, located at 200 E Stoner Ave., until Friday, Dec. 9.

To contribute online, you can go to walmart.com/registerforgood.

Officials say they also need volunteers to help pack and distribute purchased toys. Anyone interested should contact the main office.

