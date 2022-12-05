Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

3 arrested, including Sabine Parish reserve deputy, in bar fight in Zwolle

(file)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been taken into custody after a bar fight in Zwolle over the weekend, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the fight happened at The Border lounge in Zwolle during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 3. Around 1 a.m., several people got into a fight inside the bar; the fight then moved outside.

Officers from the Zwolle Police Department and deputies from the sheriff’s office responded.

Those involved were Dustin Cartinez, 39, Payton Lindsey, 24, Kobe Cartinez, and another man, the sheriff’s office says. One man was badly injured and taken to a hospital in Shreveport, where he remains as of Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office says Cartinez is a volunteer reserve deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office; he was not on duty that night. Cartinez also worked as a full-time correctional officer under a previous sheriff. Sheriff Mitchell says Cartinez’s status as a reserve deputy has been suspended at this time.

Cartinez, who is from Many, was arrested and charged with second-degree battery. Lindsey, from Zwolle, was also arrested and charged with second-degree battery. Bond was set at $8,000 a piece.

Cartinez’s son, Kobe Cartinez, was also arrested in connection with the fight, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Monday, Dec. 5.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Texarkana, Ark., police say they have a warrant to arrest 18-year-old Jamauri Martavious Davis,...
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
SPD responds to reported shooting on Jewella and W. 70th Street.
2 sent to hospital after rolling shootout on Jewella Avenue
A 12-year-old was wounded in one of his arms when he and another 12-year-old boy were playing...
12-year-old shot in the arm as he, another boy were playing with a gun, police said
Authorities in New York City and Philadelphia say the same person may have been responsible for...
Police: Same man may have shot workers in two cities

Latest News

Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications
4 dead, 10 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
The Salvation Army says this year, it's struggling to find enough people to participate in the...
Salvation Army struggling to find volunteers for Angel Tree Program
Angel Tree volunteers needed
The Salvation Army needs volunteers for Angel Tree Program
Salvation Army Struggling with Angel Trees
Salvation Army struggling with Angel Tree Program