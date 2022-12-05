3 arrested, including Sabine Parish reserve deputy, in bar fight in Zwolle

ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been taken into custody after a bar fight in Zwolle over the weekend, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the fight happened at The Border lounge in Zwolle during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 3. Around 1 a.m., several people got into a fight inside the bar; the fight then moved outside.

Officers from the Zwolle Police Department and deputies from the sheriff’s office responded.

Those involved were Dustin Cartinez, 39, Payton Lindsey, 24, Kobe Cartinez, and another man, the sheriff’s office says. One man was badly injured and taken to a hospital in Shreveport, where he remains as of Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office says Cartinez is a volunteer reserve deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office; he was not on duty that night. Cartinez also worked as a full-time correctional officer under a previous sheriff. Sheriff Mitchell says Cartinez’s status as a reserve deputy has been suspended at this time.

Cartinez, who is from Many, was arrested and charged with second-degree battery. Lindsey, from Zwolle, was also arrested and charged with second-degree battery. Bond was set at $8,000 a piece.

Cartinez’s son, Kobe Cartinez, was also arrested in connection with the fight, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Monday, Dec. 5.

