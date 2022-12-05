Santa’s Toy Drive
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte says he’s returning for senior season

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte surprised many Tiger fans on Monday, Dec. 5, with news that he plans to return for his senior season.

Boutte made the announcement via social media.

Boutte has 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns, including one in the SEC Championship game against No. 1 Georgia, this season.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

