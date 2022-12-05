Santa’s Toy Drive
Landry Anglin’s memory honored during Angel of Hope candlelighting

“... I talk to her every day and still see her every day,” her father said
By Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — You may remember the name Landry Anglin.

Her death shocked the Shreveport community when she was struck by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout in May.

Seven months later, family members, friends and other loved ones — while still in despair — gathered to honor Landry’s legacy during Christmas in Roseland’s fourth annual Angel of Hope candlelighting ceremony.

“Love everybody and keep them close, because one day until the next, it could all be over.”

Those were the words of Anglin’s father just a day after losing his daughter.

Fast forward and he’s still trying to wrap his head around what was unanimously received as unnecessary and senseless gun violence.

“On the 5th of May was the last day I physically saw her,” Bobby Anglin said.

The community support was abundant for little Landry and her loved ones. And it still is as some gathered to honor her Sunday night at the Garden of Roseland’s Angel of Hope.

“Healing for us takes a long time. We’re human. We have to deal with it differently,” said pastor Chad Carter, who led the vigil honoring Landry and shared words of wisdom and love.

“April 30th this year was the last time I got to see her and hold her and hear her tell me that she loves me,” Bobby Anglin recalled.

Love wasn’t something Landry took lightly. But she was also generous with anyone who crossed paths with her, even if just briefly.

There were thousands of people who knew Landry in one form or another. They connected with her and she connected with them. Those connections, formed through love and happiness, still leave strong impressions on her loved ones.

“That was the last day I physically saw her,” Bobby Anglin continued, “but I talk to her every day and still see her every day.

Carter reminded those who love her to be grateful for the time she was with them.

“As we think of Landry, let’s remember those blessings in our lives, because she was and is a part of our lives,” he said, urging people to smile and not cry when they think of her.

