Going Bowling: Tulane invited to Cotton Bowl, LSU to Citrus Bowl

After claiming the American Athletic Conference c hampionship on Saturday (Dec. 3) with a victory over the University of Central Florida, Tulane was selected to the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tulane will face No. 10 USC, and this will be only the fourth meeting between the programs. The last time the Green Wave and Trojans faced off was in 1946. USC won that game, 20-13. The Trojans lead the all-time series, 2-1.

LSU will face Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. This will be the first-ever gridiron meeting between the Tigers and Boilermakers, who boast former Saints quarterback Drew Brees as their most famous football alumnus.

LSU will play Purdue for the first time ever on January 2 in the @CitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/gdyC7qc3uS — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 4, 2022

LSU fell to Georgia, 50-30, in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta.

Both bowl games are set to kick off at noon on Monday, Jan. 2.

