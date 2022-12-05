Santa’s Toy Drive
Going Bowling: Tulane invited to Cotton Bowl, LSU to Citrus Bowl

Tulane safety Macon Clark, center, celebrates the team's victory over Central Florida in the...
Tulane safety Macon Clark, center, celebrates the team's victory over Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday (Dec. 3) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(MATTHEW HINTON | AP)
By Madeline Adams
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No. 16 Tulane and No. 17 LSU will both be playing in bowl games on Jan. 2, 2023.

After claiming the American Athletic Conference c hampionship on Saturday (Dec. 3) with a victory over the University of Central Florida, Tulane was selected to the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tulane will face No. 10 USC, and this will be only the fourth meeting between the programs. The last time the Green Wave and Trojans faced off was in 1946. USC won that game, 20-13. The Trojans lead the all-time series, 2-1.

LSU will face Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. This will be the first-ever gridiron meeting between the Tigers and Boilermakers, who boast former Saints quarterback Drew Brees as their most famous football alumnus.

LSU fell to Georgia, 50-30, in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta.

Both bowl games are set to kick off at noon on Monday, Jan. 2.

