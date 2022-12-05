Santa’s Toy Drive
Drizzle and cloudy skies

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:47 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! More drizzle and cloudy skies are ahead of us this Monday morning. When you’re walking out the door, it will likely be pretty wet, especially in and around Caddo and Bossier Parishes. Temperatures are very warm for this time of year and it will be warm for highs today. The 70s are within reach for everyone, not expecting such a large temperature gradient across the ArkLaTex as we have seen the last few days. It will be a bit windy today, scattered showers are possible all day. Lows tonight will be very warm, not expecting much lower than the mid-60s tonight.

Tomorrow is a similar forecast and we are expecting the 70s through at least Thursday. Scattered light showers are possible for your Tuesday and cloudy skies will prevail. Foggy conditions and mist are likely to be a problem, especially in the morning. Lows tomorrow night will be warm again, in the mid-60s.

Wednesday might see the low-80s and the cloudy skies will continue. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday thanks to a weak cold front that is expected to move through the ArkLaTex. Because of that, we will see slightly cooler temperatures this weekend. Slight chances for rain will continue Saturday with it ramping up again on Sunday.

