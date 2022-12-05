Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Dense fog causes pile-up in Sorrento Saturday night, officials say

Pile-up in Sorrento
Pile-up in Sorrento(Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - The Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a huge car pile-up on Saturday, Dec 3.

Reports show dense fog caused a 12-car pile-up around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Hwy in Sorrento.

According to officials, there were 12 cars in total and 22 people involved, with only a few minor injuries. Officials added everyone involved was able to walk away.

State Police, Acadian, and Ascension Parish Sherif’s Office were also all on the scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
Woman shot in dispute on Greenbriar Drive.
Woman shot in jaw by man during dispute in Queensborough
SPD responds to reported shooting on Jewella and W. 70th Street.
2 sent to hospital after rolling shootout on Jewella Avenue
Evelyn Coley (Left) and Jashawn Hill (Right).
NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive

Latest News

Lights on Rice Christmas Parade on Kauai.
1.5 million ways to say Merry Christmas - one 90-year-old’s lawn lights spark joy
A 12-year-old was wounded in one of his arms when he and another 12-year-old boy were playing...
12-year-old shot in the arm as he, another boy were playing with a gun, police said
The Sun Belt Conference's Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the American Athletic Conference's...
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Houston Cougars to face off Dec. 23 in I-Bowl
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge kicks off between Caddo, Bossier schools