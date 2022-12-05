Santa’s Toy Drive
Crash injures man, closes part of LA-169

Drivers were being advised to avoid the area
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A major crash sent a man to the hospital and led to the closure of the segment of Louisiana Highway 169 between Interstate 20 and South Lakeshore Drive, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies who were dispatched to the crash about 9:19 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 4) said a white Hyundai was traveling south on LA-169 when it crossed the center line into the southbound lane and hit a dually truck with two people inside.

The Hyundai’s driver was taken to the hospital by Caddo Fire District 3 medics. The truck’s driver and passenger did not appear to be hurt, authorities said.

LA-169 was expected to remain closed until debris from the crash was cleaned up. Meantime, drivers were being advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

