Child dies following house fire in Leesville

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A child injured in a fire in Leesville last week has died, authorities said.

The girl was one of two pulled from the house fire in the 100 block of E. North Street. The fire was reported at 11:57 p.m. on Nov. 29.

The two children, and two adults who were in the home, were transported to a hospital for medical care, according to Leesville Fire Chief Bobby Hooks.

Olivia Rose-Marie Kuhn died on Saturday, Dec. 3. Olivia “donated what organs she could to preserve more lives,” her family posted.

The other child remains hospitalized, but the two adults have been released, Hooks said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A donation account has been set up to help the family at Barksdale Federal Credit Union.

Checks can be made out to The David & Megan Kuhn Donation Fund.

Megan, Olivia’s mother, said if people wished to donate another way instead, they could donate to the Ochsner Medical Center in Shreveport “whose pediatric unit took such gentle care of my children” or make a donation to lopa.org in Olivia’s name.

“These people were incredible with us and we’ll be forever grateful,” Megan said.

