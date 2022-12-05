Cancer patient collecting LEGOs to help other kids fighting the disease

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A young Southwest Arkansas cancer patient is opening her heart to help other kids fighting the disease. And she’s doing so with a popular toy.

“They are so cool; I love them,” Emma Cooley said.

The 6-year-old kindergarten student in the Spring Hill (Ark.) School District developed a love for LEGOs after spending the past two years at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis and Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport.

HOW TO HELP

If you would like to add to this collection of LEGOs, you can ship items to or drop them off at Dustin Cooley State Farm at 2239 Trinity Blvd. in Texarkana, Ark., by Dec. 15.

“Emma was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of three,” her mother, Chelsea Cooley, explained. “She takes chemo treatments every day and larger doses weekly.”

Emma’s parents said LEGOs helped her cope with hospital stays. Now Emma is trying to help other children who are spending time in hospitals.

Reporter: “When you got those LEGOs in the hospital, how did it make you feel?”

Emma: “Super happy.”

Reporter: “And that is what you want other kids to feel?”

Emma: “Yes, sir.”

She and her family are finishing up a LEGO drive.

“We got over 300 LEGOs,” Emma said.

All coming in less than a month from a Facebook post.

The family has delivered some of the items to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Shreveport. They plan to take the remainder to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital later this month when Emma is expected to “ring the bell,” completing her cancer treatment.

“She is kind and thoughtful and very sweet toward others. And it makes us extremely proud to be her parents,” said Emma’s father, Dustin Cooley.

“I can’t wait to give this to all of the little kids,” Emma said.

