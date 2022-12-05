2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark.

Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities say they have since obtained a warrant to arrest 18-year-old Jamauri Martavious Davis, of Texarkana, on a charge of first-degree murder. He stands 5′8″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and should be considered to be armed and dangerous. Davis was last said to be heading toward El Dorado, Ark.

Police also are investigating the shooting death of 26-year-old Joseph Ross, of Texarkana. He was in a parking lot in the 4500 block of North Stateline Avenue when gunshots were fired early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Ross was taken by private vehicle to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both men’s bodies will be transferred to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for autopsy.

Authorities urge anyone with information about either homicide to call criminal investigators at (903) 798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.

