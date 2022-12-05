Santa’s Toy Drive
1.5 million ways to say Merry Christmas - one 90-year-old’s lawn lights spark joy

Lights on Rice Christmas Parade on Kauai.
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) -“Last year, we had 1.3 million lights out. This year, we probably have closer to 1.5. We always add lights, and it’s fun doing it,” Richard Sarver said.

1.5 million lights deck the home of a 90-year-old from the day after Thanksgiving until the new year. The lights and inflatables are something homeowner Richard Sarver has been decorating his yard for the community for over a decade.

“I imagine we’ve been doing this for between 15 and 20 years. Because we have young people coming back now that have children and they tell me, we used to come out here as children,” Sarver said.

It takes a good chunk of time to get everything organized and hung with care. Sarver says the children’s excitement brings them joy each holiday season.

“I’ve never done this all by myself, my superintendent and some of the workers in our company…it takes them about three weeks to set all this up. It’s all about the children having a good time,” Sarver said.

Every year, new lights and inflatables join the collection, but there are a few pieces that people will continue to see, year after year.

The Sarver’s light display can be found on North Hwy 171, just past the Leesville Market Basket.

Leesville Christmas Lights Display

