1 person hurt when SUV, SporTran bus collide head-on

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to a hospital after an SUV and a SporTran bus collided Monday afternoon in Shreveport.

Authorities said that person’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the accident at Jewella Avenue at Lakeland Street occurred at 4:07 p.m. That’s when Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to a medical emergency at that location.

Shreveport police have since dispatched five units to a major accident at the same site.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

