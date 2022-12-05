1 person hurt when SUV, SporTran bus collide head-on
Authorities said that person’s injuries are not life-threatening
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to a hospital after an SUV and a SporTran bus collided Monday afternoon in Shreveport.
Authorities said that person’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show the accident at Jewella Avenue at Lakeland Street occurred at 4:07 p.m. That’s when Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to a medical emergency at that location.
Shreveport police have since dispatched five units to a major accident at the same site.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.