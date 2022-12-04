Santa’s Toy Drive
Warmer tomorrow with cloudy skies, scattered showers

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday afternoon! It has been another gloomy day in the ArkLaTex and that trend will, unfortunately, continue through this week. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s and 50s, depending on where you are and the temperatures you saw today for highs. Light showers have plagued the far northern counties throughout the day and such that portion of the region has seen significant temperature struggles.

More cloudy skies are expected tomorrow, but it will be warmer across the board. The low-70s are within reach for everyone. Light, scattered showers are possible through the region, this time in the inverse of what happened today. We are expecting the showers to affect places along and south of I-20. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-60s, thanks to the warm of the day and cloud cover inhibiting efficient cooling.

Much of this week will see slight chances for light showers. The 70s are expected throughout this week too, topping out Wednesday and Thursday near the 80-degree mark. With the warm temperatures on Thursday, the rain chances ramp up along with the opportunity for some thunderstorms. Slight rain chances continue into the weekend, ramping up again on Sunday with cooler temperatures thanks to a weak cold front Thursday evening.

