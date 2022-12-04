Santa’s Toy Drive
Tyler Rice Road reopening delayed until Tuesday for sinkhole repairs

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rice Road between South Broadway Ave. and Old Bullard Rd. will remain closed until Tuesday or when all repairs can be made and the safety of the asphalt can be determined.

Telecommunication infrastructure was relocated by AT&T and Conterra this weekend and a gas line still needs to be inspected, the City of Tyler shared in a release.

The sinkhole was found Thursday night on Rice Rd. A damaged stormwater line caused water to saturate the ground under the road. The stormwater line was near a sewer line and a manhole that were also damaged due to the infiltration of stormwater, the city said.

The City of Tyler asks for your patience as work continues. Motorists are asked to drive slow in the area and obey the detours and traffic signs in place.

