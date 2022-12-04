Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Shreveport nonprofits partner to provide men with free suits & job opportunities

By Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two nonprofits, Suits for Saints and Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier, partnered up on Friday, Dec. 3 to help people look and feel good.

The organizations gave out suits, ties and dress shirts to men of all ages at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.

“I looked in the closet one day and noticed I couldn’t fit them anymore because I lost so much weight. Sometimes we grow sentimental to our suits and our clothes, but I knew it was a time to get rid of them and bless others,” said Paul Pratt, co-founder of Suits for Saints.

Their aim is to set the men up for success.

“We want everybody in the community to feel great and feel embodied and to go out and feel successful in every walk of life,” said Erica McCain, executive director of Dress for Success.

In addition to fitting the men, they provided job opportunities and advice.

“We’ve partnered with Jean Simpson and we’ve partnered with Goodwill and we have some of their postings here,” said McCain.

She says she also wanted to cater to the younger group.

“Like many college students, when I graduated I didn’t have $100 to go spend on a suit. I didn’t know anything about Dress for Success so I really had to piece some stuff together.”

Pratt felt the event would help lead men who didn’t have a father figure growing up.

“Myself, I grew up in a single parent home, but I pride myself in growing up around people who are older than me. Today, we have deacons and we have people from the church here who are giving, not only guidance, but also inspiration for those that don’t have fathers in their home.”

The event ended with a prayer to send the men on their way.

“This whole event, again, is for the entire person. Not just to meet the physical need, but the spiritual need also,” said Pratt.

Both non-profits plan on holding events like these in the future.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
Woman shot in dispute on Greenbriar Drive.
Woman shot in jaw by man during dispute in Queensborough
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge kicks off between Caddo, Bossier schools
Community supports small businesses during 8th annual Tinsel
Community supports small businesses during 8th annual Tinsel
Salvation Army Angel Tree Program
Salvation Army in need of sponsors for Angel Tree Program
Furry Friends Friday
Furry Friends Friday: Kitten sisters Sammy and Scarlett