Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge kicks off between Caddo, Bossier schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar bell rang on storefronts, as schools from Caddo and Bossier joined the Salvation Army to raise money for the holidays.

In the Red Kettle Challenge, both school districts are competing to raise the most money for the nonprofit. One Caddo student says he wants everybody to enjoy Christmas.

“During the holidays, it’s not just the people who are lucky that need to have a good time. Every person who celebrates Christmas deserves to have a good time,” said Bruce Bryant.

Some Bossier schools brought Christmas Cheer by caroling and dancing. One student says some people just need a hand during this time.

“Some people need help, they might have disabilities, they can’t go places. They might not have money and they have to live somewhere else, and they have to pay for things,” said Hope McKinsey.

Last year, Caddo Schools won the competition, but both districts say they’re happy to work together for a good cause.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.