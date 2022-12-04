Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Natchitoches Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday spirit

Natchitoches Christmas Parade.
Natchitoches Christmas Parade.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The streets of Natchitoches were filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, as the city hosted its annual Christmas parade during its 96th annual Christmas celebration.

The City of Lights is known for its Christmas traditions, lighting up the city with festive decorations. During the parade, floats, bands, and of course Santa and Mrs. Clause can be seen.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy participated in the parade and said the festivity is just another thing that makes Louisiana special.

“This is why Louisiana is special,” said Sen. Cassidy. Louisiana is made up of the people that live here and the communities they live in, and this is one of the best examples of a town opening its doors to accept people from around the world to show them why our state is special. It’s fantastic.”

Natchitoches is hosting many more Christmas events leading up to the big day, you can find a full schedule HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
Woman shot in dispute on Greenbriar Drive.
Woman shot in jaw by man during dispute in Queensborough
SPD responds to reported shooting on Jewella and W. 70th Street.
2 sent to hospital after rolling shootout on Jewella Avenue
Evelyn Coley (Left) and Jashawn Hill (Right).
NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive

Latest News

Pile-up in Sorrento
Dense fog causes pile-up in Sorrento Saturday night, officials say
Lights on Rice Christmas Parade on Kauai.
1.5 million ways to say Merry Christmas - one 90-year-old’s lawn lights spark joy
A 12-year-old was wounded in one of his arms when he and another 12-year-old boy were playing...
12-year-old shot in the arm as he, another boy were playing with a gun, police said
The Sun Belt Conference's Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the American Athletic Conference's...
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Houston Cougars to face off Dec. 23 in I-Bowl
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge kicks off between Caddo, Bossier schools