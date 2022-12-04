East Texas school districts to wear pink in memory of Athena Strand

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas school districts are encouraging their community to wear pink in honor of the 7-year-old found dead in Wise County.

The following school districts are asking their students and staff to wear pink, which was Athena Strand’s favorite color: Lindale, Grand Saline, Alto, Lone Oak, Van, Rains, Quitman, Edgewood, North Hopkins, Brownsboro, Winona, Winnsboro, Sulphur Bluff, Mineola, Yantis, and Frankston.

Frankston ISD states the event is “to honor Athena and show support to her family, friends and community.” Grand Saline ISD included the hashtag “#PINKOUTFORATHENA.” Lindale ISD reflected, “We are all heartbroken over the tragic loss.”

Strand was declared missing from Paradise, Texas, and is now known to have been abducted and allegedly murdered by a Fed Ex driver, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

