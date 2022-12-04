2 sent to hospital after rolling shoot out on Jewella Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The incident occurred on Jewella Avenue and W. 70th Street.

Officials say at least 18 shots were fired after two cars had a rolling gun battle. The shots were fired at the intersection of W. 70th, heading north on Jewella.

Two victims have showed up to the hospital with injuries. Police say there is possibly a third victim.

