2 sent to hospital after rolling shoot out on Jewella Avenue

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The incident occurred on Jewella Avenue and W. 70th Street.

Officials say at least 18 shots were fired after two cars had a rolling gun battle. The shots were fired at the intersection of W. 70th, heading north on Jewella.

Two victims have showed up to the hospital with injuries. Police say there is possibly a third victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

