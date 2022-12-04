12-year-old shot in the arm as he, another boy were playing with a gun, police said

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two 12-year-old boys were playing with a gun when it went off, wounding one of them in one of his arms, according to police.

The shooting in the 2600 block of Essex Street in Shreveport occurred at 3:45 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 4), Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s when Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to a medical emergency on Hearne Avenue between Essex and Virginia Avenue.

The wounded boy was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

The boy who allegedly fired the gun ran off after the shooting happened, authorities said.

Police initially dispatched seven units at 3:48 p.m., online records show. That number later grew to at least nine.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

