Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

12-year-old shot in the arm as he, another boy were playing with a gun, police said

Wounded boy taken to hospital; alleged shooter ran off, authorities say
A 12-year-old was wounded in one of his arms when he and another 12-year-old boy were playing...
A 12-year-old was wounded in one of his arms when he and another 12-year-old boy were playing with a gun and it went off, police said. It happened about 3:45 p.m. Dec. 4, 2022, in the 2600 block of Essex Street in Shreveport.(Source: Michael Barnes/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two 12-year-old boys were playing with a gun when it went off, wounding one of them in one of his arms, according to police.

The shooting in the 2600 block of Essex Street in Shreveport occurred at 3:45 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 4), Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s when Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to a medical emergency on Hearne Avenue between Essex and Virginia Avenue.

The wounded boy was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

The boy who allegedly fired the gun ran off after the shooting happened, authorities said.

Police initially dispatched seven units at 3:48 p.m., online records show. That number later grew to at least nine.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
Woman shot in dispute on Greenbriar Drive.
Woman shot in jaw by man during dispute in Queensborough
SPD responds to reported shooting on Jewella and W. 70th Street.
2 sent to hospital after rolling shoot out on Jewella Avenue
Evelyn Coley (Left) and Jashawn Hill (Right).
NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive

Latest News

The Sun Belt Conference's Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the American Athletic Conference's...
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Houston Cougars to face off Dec. 23 in I-Bowl
Brian Kelly LSU-Purdue Citrus Bowl
Npd identify two suspects wanted for Nov. shooting
Natchitoches suspects wanted for shooting in Nov.
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge kicks off between Caddo, Bossier schools