Woman shot in jaw by man during dispute in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, and a victim was found shot in the jaw.

On Dec. 3, at 9:19 a.m., SPD responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, near Jewella Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman had arrived at the house on Greenbriar and got into an argument with the possible suspect. During the argument, the man discharged a weapon and shot the woman in the jaw.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was able to provide a description of the shooter.

A suspect has been detained and is believed to be the alleged shooter.

If you have any information about this case, contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

