TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down.

Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston.

If you have an emergency, please call (903) 490-4432. This is a single cell phone so if there is a busy tone, they suggest calling back until the phone is answered.

Officials say they don’t know what caused the problem at this time.

