NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive

Police are requesting the public’s help
Evelyn Coley (Left) and Jashawn Hill (Right).
Evelyn Coley (Left) and Jashawn Hill (Right).
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22.

On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November.

Hill is wanted for five counts of attempted second-degree murder and Coley is wanted for five counts of principle to second-degree murder and one could of improper supervision of a minor by a parent of a legal custodian.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

If you have seen Jashawn Hill or Evelyn Coley, contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

PREVIOUSLY: On Nov. 22, on the 400 block of Lakeview Drive around 12:40 p.m., NPD responded to shots fired in the area. When officers arrived they spoke with several witnesses who said two vehicles began shooting toward people at the apartment complex.

As a result of an investigation, Dymond Johnson, 22, was arrested for allegedly being involved.

