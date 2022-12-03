NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22.

On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November.

Hill is wanted for five counts of attempted second-degree murder and Coley is wanted for five counts of principle to second-degree murder and one could of improper supervision of a minor by a parent of a legal custodian.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

If you have seen Jashawn Hill or Evelyn Coley, contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

PREVIOUSLY: On Nov. 22, on the 400 block of Lakeview Drive around 12:40 p.m., NPD responded to shots fired in the area. When officers arrived they spoke with several witnesses who said two vehicles began shooting toward people at the apartment complex.

As a result of an investigation, Dymond Johnson, 22, was arrested for allegedly being involved.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.