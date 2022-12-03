Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive

(KWCH)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar.

On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.

The victim claimed he was shot by a man in a red truck with running lights while he was in a vehicle at the intersection of Lilian Street and Exposition Avenue. The victim drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar, located at the 2700 block of Lakeshore Drive.

A Shreveport Fire Department medical unit transported the man to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle driven by the victim was damaged both in the exterior and interior by the firearm.

No arrests have been made at this time.

A violent crimes investigator was notified and the investigation is currently ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
On Nov. 30, 2022, two males were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was found on I-20.
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
Otis Young and Ruth Prats
Second victim in downtown Covington homicide identified as longtime church worker
Jacob Cade Robinson, 18
Bossier man arrested for allegedly distributing child porn; over 2,000 charges added
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian

Latest News

According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Community supports small businesses during 8th annual Tinsel
Community supports small businesses during 8th annual Tinsel
Tom Arceneaux and Greg Tarver
Tarver says opponent ‘sanctioned’ negative campaign ads; Arceneaux says claim ‘simply isn’t accurate’
Long-time circuit clerk to retire in Miller County
Long-time circuit clerk to retire in Miller County