Community supports small businesses during 8th annual Tinsel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of people got a unique shopping experience during the 8th annual Tinsel event in Shreveport.

Shoppers were chauffeured along Line Avenue to more than 30 local stores.

“It means the world. This is how we make our living,” said Kyle Baudoin, owner of L.E. and Chalk.

He says he has participated in Tinsel for the past five years.

“When things like this comes around and Tinsel brings an event and puts people on our doorstep, we’re very thankful for it and to see people show up, have a good time and support us and what we try to do it’s humbling.”

Laura Baudoin, Kyle’s wife, also owns a business on Line called M. Clothes Shoes Lifestyle. She said she looks forward to the event every year.

“My favorite part is the sense of community. and it kind of kicks of the holidays. So, it’s the first Friday of December and it really just gets everybody into the spirit of Christmas shopping.”

Event Coordinator Matt Snyder says Tinsel is about supporting small businesses.

“That’s the key. Everything we do is about trying to create a better culture in Shreveport. To bring people in, keep money in. Because if you don’t support these businesses they won’t exist. It’s important for us to keep our money in town.”

Organizers said they had a great turnout this year, with over 400 shoppers participating.

