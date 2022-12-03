Santa’s Toy Drive
Cloudy skies and light shower chances continue

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It has been a gloomy one across the ArkLaTex with some folks not seeing the mid-60s for highs this afternoon. Some southern areas did reach the 70s thanks to continued southern flow and some lucky sunshine. Lows tonight are not going to be that impressive, the 40s, thanks to cloud cover preventing efficient cooling.

Tomorrow will be another cloudy day for most across the region. We are looking at another day of slight chances for light showers. Most of the rain will fall along I-30 from McCurtain County and into Southwestern Arkansas. The rest of the ArkLaTex will only see stray shower chances while staying cloudy all day. Highs tomorrow will struggle and be variable depending on where you are. The northern area will struggle to see the 50s. Folks in the central area of the region will likely see the upper-50s. And in the south, maybe the mid-60s.

We will continue to see cloud cover and slight rain chances throughout the coming workweek. Temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the week, but variable day to day depending on the rainfall locations. Rain chances ramp up going into the late week.

