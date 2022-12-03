Cloudy and cooler Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Cooler temperatures are expected today with highs in the mid-60s, stagnating from this morning. Cloudy skies throughout Saturday for much of the ArkLaTex after a cold front moved through this morning bringing light showers. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s with overcast skies.

Tomorrow will see another slight chance for showers and it will be cooler, with highs in the upper-50s. It will be cloudy again tomorrow, light showers are possible through parts of the ArkLaTex throughout your Sunday. Tomorrow night will be mild with lows in the mid-50s.

Monday will be warmer with highs in the 70s. Slight shower chances will continue Monday and throughout the rest of the week, they will be off and on. The 70s will continue through next week as well.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.