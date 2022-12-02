Santa’s Toy Drive
Willis-Knighton Health receives prestigious healthcare awards

Willis Knighton North in Shreveport
Willis Knighton North in Shreveport
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton Health System has been named as a recipient of the WebMD Choice Awards and the Medscape Physician Choice Award.

WebMD is a national online provider of health information that has awarded Willis-Knighton the Patient Choice Award and the Medscape Physician Choice Award. The hospital received accolades for oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, and gastroenterology. The WebMD Patient Choice Award identifies the best health systems from a patient’s point of view, while the Medscape Physician Choice Award identifies the best health systems from a doctor’s point of view. Both awards are given to hospitals in the top 30% of patient care and physician preference.

“We are proud to receive this recognition by WebMD,” said Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System. “We are honored to have patients affirm the high standard of health services they receive at Willis-Knighton and to have our physicians recognized for their compassion and quality of care.”

The WebMD Patient Choice Awards was conducted through a live poll that was randomly targeted to relevant condition areas and audiences at WebMD.com, whereas the Physician Choice Award poll targeted healthcare professionals in primary care and specialty areas.

All survey data was collected anonymously.

“Now more than ever, WebMD is striving to improve the health and wellness of its 75 million monthly users,” said John Wyte, MD, chief medical officer for WebMD. “These awards empower and champion the voice of the patient, giving health systems a greater understanding of how their care is perceived.”

