Warmer weather with scattered showers

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Warmer weather is moving in today and you can probably tell that from the temperatures this morning. Highs today will be variable, depending on the cloud cover and shower chance of your location. The low-70s are expected across many places in the ArkLaTex. As mentioned, there is a chance for showers today and we are expecting it to be an all-day, isolated-to-scattered situation. Many will not see much rain if any at all, but some will see quick showers. They will be mainly light in nature. Lows tonight will be pretty warm, the low-60s, with cloudy skies.

Tomorrow is going to be another day of variable sky conditions. Start off with a decently organized line of showers across the ArkLaTex during the early morning hours, likely before you’re getting out and about. Cloudy skies will be the mainstay for some, and others will see some if not a lot of sunshine. Highs tomorrow will flirt with the 70s. Lows tomorrow night will drop a little more, expecting the upper-40s.

Sunday will be cooler and there is a slight chance for showers. That slight shower chance continues into next week throughout the week as the 70s return more consistently.

